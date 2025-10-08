<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-janata-party">Bharatiya Janata Party </a>(BJP) on Wednesday ruled out any differences in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-democratic-alliance">National Democratic Alliance</a> (NDA) over seat sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections and said JD(U) leader and incumbent Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> is the alliance's chief ministerial face. </p><p>Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said there were no differences between NDA partners over seat-sharing arrangements and added that talks were underway and the final formula would be finalised soon.</p>.Bihar Assembly election: NDA united under PM Modi-Nitish Kumar leadership, Oppn lacks direction, says BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi.<p>"Nitish Kumar is the NDA's face for the chief ministerial post in the coming Assembly elections. Everything is fine within the NDA. Seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly polls are underway. The final formula will be finalised soon, and you people will come to know about that," Singh told reporters, according to PTI. </p><p>He, however, took a dig at the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc and claimed that the Mahagathbandhan was a "divided" house.</p><p>"The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>has already made it clear that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a> will be the chief ministerial face of the RJD, not of the Mahagathbandhan. Now, RJD supremo<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalu-prasad-yadav"> Lalu Yadav</a> is worried and frightened after the statement of the Congress leadership that the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan has not yet been decided. I must say that the NDA's policy, leadership, and intent are all set and there is no resentment at all," he said.</p><p>Nitish Kumar is the longest-serving Chief Minister in Bihar. The NDA, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar is eyeing another term in the State, riding on the planks of 'sushasan' (good governance) and welfare schemes. </p><p>The Election Commission has announced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-voting-in-two-phases-on-november-6-and-11-counting-on-nov-14-3754311">a two-phase polls in the State</a>, with voting to be held on November 6 and 11 and counting scheduled for November 14.</p><p>(With agency inputs)</p>