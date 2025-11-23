Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

24 phones, 12 gold chains of attendees stolen during Travis Scott's Mumbai concert

Several attendees reported that their expensive mobile phones and gold chains went missing during the event held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 18:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 18:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTravis Scott

Follow us on :

Follow Us