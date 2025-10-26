<p>Palghar: The Mumbai police has busted a drug manufacturing factory with international ramifications in the Vasai tehsil of Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday. </p><p>Five persons have been arrested and mephedrone aka MD and raw materials to the tune of over Rs 13 crore was seized. </p><p>The operation was carried out of Zone 6 Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police and Tilak Nagar police station, which busted the factory at the</p><p>Rasheed Compound in Pelhar in Nalasopara off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Vasai tehsil. </p>.Punjab: Drug addict couple held for selling their 6-month-old child; infant recovered.<p>During the raid, police seized around 7 kilograms of MD drugs along with a large quantity of chemicals and raw materials used in drug production. The seized material is estimated to be worth several crores of rupees.</p><p>The investigations started after the Mumbai police following the recovery of 57 grams of mephedrone and the arrest of a man earlier this month in the Chembur area. </p>