Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | BJP expels six leaders, including MLA, for 'anti-party activities'

According to a party statement issued on Sunday evening, the expelled leaders, including the MLA, have also been suspended from the party's primary membership.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 09:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 09:01 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBiharanti-party activitiesBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us