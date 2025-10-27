<p>Bhagalpur (Bihar): The Bihar unit of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> expelled six party leaders, including Kahalgaon MLA Pawan Yadav, for indulging in "anti-party activities".</p>.<p>According to a party statement issued on Sunday evening, the expelled leaders, including the MLA, have also been suspended from the party's primary membership.</p>.<p>"The party took disciplinary action against them after it found that all six leaders were indulging in anti-party activities against the NDA nominees during the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The sitting MLA of the outgoing assembly, Pawan Yadav, who was denied a ticket by the party this time, is contesting against the NDA nominee from Kahalgaon seat as an Independent candidate," it said.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | BJP leans on former CM Karpoori Thakur’s legacy to cement EBC base.<p>Others expelled from the party were Sunny Yadav, Shravan Kushwaha, Uttam Choudhary, Maruti Nandan Maruti and Pawan Choudhary.</p>.<p>Reacting to the development, a senior BJP leader said, "These expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the NDA nominee, and against the ideology of the party." The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14. </p>