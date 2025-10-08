Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Congress clears names of 25 candidates in first CEC meet

Most of the names cleared were sitting MLAs while some of the lawmakers are yet to get the green signal owing to a review of their performance pending.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 14:24 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 14:24 IST
