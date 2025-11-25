<p>Mysuru: Team of officials of forest department have rescued a 5 to 6 year old male tiger in the fringes of Molyur range of Bandipur Tiger reserve near Puradashettu village of Sargur taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district on Tuesday morning. </p><p>DCF Mysuru territorial division K Paramesha informed this. </p>.Four adult tigers, 11 cubs rescued in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar districts in a month.<p>The tiger was sighted around Hegunuru, Anjipur and other villages. Officials of the forest department had received complaints of cattle kill. Hence they had taken up combing operation in the region. </p><p>Followed by four tiger attacks resulting in deaths of three farmers and injury of one farmer from October 16 to November 7, officials of forest department have intensified combing operations in the region. This is the 11th tiger rescued in the fringes of Bandipur Tiger reserve in Sargur taluk from October 16. </p>