Celina Jaitly moves Mumbai court accusing husband of domestic violence, cruelty

The plea came up for hearing on Tuesday before judicial magistrate S C Tadye, who issued a notice to the actor's Austrian husband Peter Haag and posted the matter for hearing on December 12.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 09:17 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 09:17 IST
