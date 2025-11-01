Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | CPI(M) releases manifesto

Releasing the manifesto of her party, senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat charged the ruling NDA with carrying out a "negative campaign" in the assembly elections and slandering opposition leaders out of "desperation".
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 11:53 IST
Published 01 November 2025, 11:53 IST
