<p>The state of Bihar is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The results will be declared on November 14.</p><p>Now, if you are someone who just changed your address and are wondering how to update it in their voter id in order to cast your vote, here are some of the things you can do:</p>.<p>1. Register yourself first by visiting the National Voters Services Portal at <a href="https://voters.eci.gov.in/">https://voters.eci.gov.in/</a></p><p>2. Click on the form 'Shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll/replacement of EPIC/marking of PwD'. Type your voter ID card number and complete a short verification process.</p><p>3. Once the verification process is done, pick either one of these options: 'shifted outside Assembly Constituency' or 'shifted within Assembly Constituency', according to your case.</p><p>4. Submit your new address with an image and other required documents. Verify all details in the form before submitting it.</p><p>Once done, a reference ID will be generated for tracking the status of the application.</p><p><strong>What are the documents required for the procedure?</strong></p><p>The documents required for the process will be recent passport-size colour photograph and scanned copies of documents for proof of age and residence.</p>