Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | FAQs: How to change your address on voter ID

If you are someone who just changed your address and are wondering how to update it in their voter id in order to cast your vote, here are some of the things you can do.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 08:56 IST
Indian PoliticsBihar NewsVoter ID cardsErrors in voter IDsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us