<p>The state of Bihar is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The results will be declared on November 14. As the state gears up for following, here's all you need to know about reserved constituencies. </p>.<p><strong>What is a reserved constituency?</strong></p><p>A reserved constituency is one where seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates. Seats are reserved for weaker segments of society based on their population size in reserved constituencies.</p><p>The need of reserved constituencies arise due to people who come from weaker sections of society. These include those from SCs and STs, who might not have the contacts, resources, or education to win an election against a general candidate.</p><p>This move is meant to even out the playing field and give these otherwise marginalised individuals a chance to directly contest polls and participate in the politics of the country.</p>