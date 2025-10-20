<p>The state of Bihar is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The results will be declared on November 14.</p><p>As Bihar gears up for polling, let us take a look at how someone as a first-time voter can cast their vote.</p><p>First-time voters must register on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website in order to cast their vote. To register, citizens must complete Form 6 online at the National Voters' Service Portal.<br><br>After entering all their required details on the ECI website, first-timers can check for the polling booth they are allocated to.</p>.<p><strong>Below is the process of casting vote:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Upon entering the polling booth, one will find three polling officers seated next to one another.</p></li><li><p>Then one has to head towards the second officer to get the finger marked with indelible ink to cast the vote.</p></li><li><p>The third step is to give the signature or thumbprint to cross the voter's name off the electoral roll.</p></li><li><p>Now, the voter will have to cast their vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), by selecting the political party they want to vote for, from the list available on the device, and press the blue button next to it. Once done, an LED on the EVM turns red and the VVPAT machine generates a slip confirming that the vote has been cast.</p></li><li><p>In case of any inconsistency between the voter's selection of party and the VVPAT slip, the presiding officer can be approached to file a complaint.</p></li></ul>