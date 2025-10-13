<p>Patna: The filing of nomination papers for 122 Bihar assembly seats, which will go to the elections in the second phase, began on Monday, officials said.</p>.<p>The nomination process began with the Election Commission issuing the notification for polling in these seats on November 11, they said.</p>.<p>Nominations can be filed for these seats till October 20, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23, they added.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Manjhi sulks, Kushwaha says 'time will tell the rest' as NDA announces seat sharing .<p>Among the significant seats going to polls in this phase are Imamganj, where the sitting MLA is Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi, ex-RJD minister Kumar Sarvjeet's Bodh Gaya, Bhojpuri singer Vinay Bihari's Lauriya and ex-BJP minister Narayan Prasad's Nautan.</p>.<p>The nomination process for the 121 seats in the first phase began on Friday. Polling in these seats will be held on November 6.</p>.<p>Candidates can file their nomination papers till October 17, officials said.</p>.<p>The counting of votes for all 243 seats will be held on November 14. </p>