Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Filing of nominations begins for 122 seats in second phase

Candidates can file their nomination papers till October 17.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 09:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 09:29 IST
India NewsBiharAssembly electionsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us