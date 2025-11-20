<p>New Delhi: Five assembly seats in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bihar%20assembly%20elections%202025">Bihar</a> which recorded the highest winning margins went to NDA constituents and those with the lowest margins were bagged by various parties, data shows.</p><p>Rupauli assembly seat was won by the JD(U) with the RJD as the runner-up. The winning margin was recorded at 73,572.</p><p>Digha, where the winning margin was 59,079, was won by the BJP. The CPI(ML)(L) candidate was the runner-up.</p><p>LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate won the Sugauli seat by a margin of 58,191 votes, defeating the Janshakti Janta Dal candidate who was the runner-up.</p><p>The winning margin in Gopalpur was 58,135 where the JD(U) defeated the nearest rival from the VSIP.</p>.Hoardings, posters featuring NDA's achievements in Bihar put up across Patna.<p>In Aurai, BJP candidate's victory margin stood at 57,206 and the runner-up was the VSIP.</p><p>In the five assembly seats which recorded the lowest winning margins, the winners were from the BJP, BSP, JD(U) and RJD.</p><p>On the Sandesh seat, the JD(U) defeated the RJD by a wafer-thin margin of 27 votes.</p><p>In Ramgarh, the BSP won by defeating the BJP by 30 votes in a see-saw battle.</p><p>The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar to retain power, dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally RJD.</p>