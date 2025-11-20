Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Five seats with highest winning margins went to NDA

In the five assembly seats which recorded the lowest winning margins, the winners were from the BJP, BSP, JD(U) and RJD.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 10:46 IST
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS BIHAR 2025 | CONSTITUENCY-WISE RESULTS
Valmiki NagarRamnagarNarkatiaganjBagahaLauriyaNautanChanpatiaBettiahSiktaRaxaulSugauliNarkatiyaHarsidhiGovindganjKesariaKalyanpurPipraMadhubanMotihariChiraiaDhakaSheoharRigaBathnahaPariharSursandBajpattiSitamarhiRunnisaidpurBelsandHarlakhiBenipattiKhajauliBabubarhiBisfiMadhubaniRajnagarJhanjharpurPhulparasLaukahaNirmaliPipraSupaulTriveniganjChhatapurNarpatganjRaniganjForbesganjArariaJokihatSiktiBahadurganjThakurganjKishanganjKochadhamanAmourBaisiKasbaBanmankhiRupauliDhamdahaPurniaKatiharKadwaBalrampurPranpurManihariBarariKorhaAlamnagarBihariganjSingheshwarMadhepuraSonbarshaSaharsaSimri BakhtiarpurMahishiKusheshwar AsthanGaura BauramBenipurAlinagarDarbhanga RuralDarbhangaHayaghatBahadurpurKeotiJaleGaighatAuraiMinapurBochahanSakraKurhaniMuzaffarpurKantiBarurajParooSahebganjBaikunthpurBarauliGopalganjKuchaikoteBhoreHathuaSiwanZiradeiDarauliRaghunathpurDaraundaBarhariaGoriakothiMaharajganjEkmaManjhiBaniapurTaraiyaMarhauraChapraGarkhaAmnourParsaSonpurHajipurLalganjVaishaliMahuaRaja PakarRaghopurMahnarPatepurKalyanpurWarisnagarSamastipurUjiarpurMorwaSarairanjanMohiuddinnagarBibhutipurRoseraHasanpurCheria-BariarpurBachhwaraTeghraMatihaniSahebpur KamalBegusaraiBakhriAlauliKhagariaBeldaurParbattaBihpurGopalpurPirpaintiKahalgaonBhagalpurSultanganjNathnagarAmarpurDhoraiyaBankaKatoriaBelharTarapurMungerJamalpurSuryagarhaLakhisaraiSheikhpuraBarbighaAsthawanBiharsharifRajgirIslampurHilsaNalandaHarnautMokamaBarhBakhtiarpurDighaBankipurKumhrarPatna SahibFatuhaDanapurManerPhulwariMasaurhiPaliganjBikramSandeshBarharaArrahAgiaonTarariJagdishpurShahpurBrahampurBuxarDumraonRajpurRamgarhMohaniaBhabuaChainpurChenariSasaramKargaharDinaraNokhaDehriKarakatArwalKurthaJehanabadGhosiMakhdumpurGohObraNabinagarKutumbaAurangabadRafiganjGuruaSherghatiImamganjBarachattiBodh GayaGaya TownTikariBelaganjAtriWazirganjRajauliHisuaNawadaGobindpurWarsaliganjSikandraJamuiJhajhaChakaiLoad More
BIHAR
Published 20 November 2025, 10:46 IST
