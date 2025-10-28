<p>I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Tuesday released its poll manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran' for the upcoming Assembly elections.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Congress shared a video saying, "Our goal is to free Bihar from the misrule of BJP-JDU and provide every Bihari with respect, security, facilities, and appropriate opportunities."</p>.<p>The manifesto talks about employment, introduction of Old Pension Scheme.</p><p>I.N.D.I.A. bloc manifesto for Bihar polls has 25 major points assuring practical solutions, said RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.</p><p>"Bihar prohibition law has completely failed; I.N.D.I.A. bloc will remove ban on toddy if voted to power," he added.</p><p>The manifesto promises IT parks, SEZs, dairy, agro-based industries, education city, 5 new expressways.</p><p>"Employment guarantee scheme to be implemented across Bihar within 20 months of I.N.D.I.A. bloc govt formation," Tejashwi said.</p>