Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JD(U) withdraws candidature of ex-MP Sabir Ali in favour of original nominee in Amour seat

Ali, who had been expelled from the JD(U) in 2014, was on Saturday named the candidate from the assembly seat in Purnea district, in a sudden decision that took party cadres by surprise.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 15:40 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 15:40 IST
