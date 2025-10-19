<p>Liverpool: Manchester United's Harry Maguire struck a late header to seal a thrilling 2–1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday, ending their nine-year drought without victory at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions' title chase.</p><p>Liverpool, who have now lost four consecutive games across all competitions, dropped to fourth in the table on 15 points, four behind leaders Arsenal.</p><p>United, who won back-to-back league games for the first time under manager Ruben Amorim, climbed to ninth with 13 points.</p>.Premier League 2025: Martinelli's last-gasp equaliser helps Arsenal hold Manchester City.<p>United's Bryan Mbeumo stunned the home crowd with a goal a minute after kick-off when Amad Diallo pushed forward before flicking a ball for the forward to run onto and fire home from inside the box.</p><p>Cody Gakpo hit the post three times before finally scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute, when he tapped in Federico Chiesa's cross. But Maguire sent United fans into a frenzy with the winner in the 84th when Bruno Fernandes floated the ball in for the big defender to power home a header. </p>