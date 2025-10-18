Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | JMM to contest independently, ‘review’ alliance in Jharkhand

Addressing a press conference, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said the party will field candidates in six seats in Bihar.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 16:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 16:16 IST
India NewsJMMBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us