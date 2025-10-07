<p>The Election Commission on Monday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-voting-in-two-phases-on-november-6-and-11-counting-on-nov-14-3754311">announced</a> that Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be on November 14.</p><p>Voting will be held in 122 assembly constituencies in the second phase (November 11).</p><p>The notification for the two phases of Bihar polls will be issued on October 10 and 13. The last date of filing nominations will be October 17 and October 20 with the dates for withdrawal set at October 20 and 23. The elections will be completed before November 16.</p>.<p>Here are some of the key constituencies out of 122 along with the party and its candidate representing the seats, which will be going into polls in the first phase on November 11:</p><p>1 - Valmikinagar - JD (U) - Dhirendra Pratap Singh</p><p>2 - Kargahar - INC - Santosh Kumar Mishra</p><p>3 - Karakat - CPI - (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - Arun Singh</p><p>4 - Bettiah - BJP - Renu Devi</p><p>5 - Motihari - BJP - Pramod Kumar</p><p>6 - Imamganj - Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - Deepa Kumari</p><p>7 - Sitamarhi - BJP - Mithilesh Kumar</p><p>8 - Madhubani - RJD - Samir Kumar Mahaseth</p><p>9 - Jhanjharpur - BJP - Nitish Mishra</p><p>10 - Araria - INC - Abidur Rahman</p><p>11 - Kishanganj - INC - Ijaharul Husain</p><p>12 - Purnea - BJP - Vijay Kumar Khemka</p> <p><em>(With PTI and DHNS inputs)</em></p>