Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Key constituencies, incumbent MLAs in second phase polls on November 11

Voting will be held in 122 assembly constituencies in the second phase.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 05:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 05:10 IST
India NewsBiharAssembly electionsvotingBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us