Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Kharge to hit campaign trail on November 3, hold rally in Raja Pakar

Kharge will hold three public meetings, three press conferences as well as a visit to the Maha Bodhi Temple and Vishnupad Temple in Bodh Gaya.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 16:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 16:51 IST
India NewsMallikarjun KhargeBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us