<p>New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hit the Bihar campaign trail on November 3 by addressing an election rally in the reserved seat of Raja Pakar.</p><p>Kharge will hold three public meetings, three press conferences as well as a visit to the Maha Bodhi Temple and Vishnupad Temple in Bodh Gaya.</p><p>On November 3, Kharge will address a press conference in Raja Pakar besides holding a campaign rally. In the evening, he will hold a review meeting of the party's preparedness ahead of the first phase of elections on November 6.</p><p>The next day he will hold a press conference in Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, the Bihar Congress headquarters and on November 5, he will head to Purnia to address an election rally.</p><p>The Congress president would address an election rally in Gaya town on November 7 following which he would be visiting the Bodh Gaya and Vishnupad temples.</p><p>Kharge would conclude his Bihar election programmes with a press conference in Gaya on November 8.</p><p>Earlier, there were plans for Kharge to address an election rally in Kutumba, where Bihar Congress president Raja Ram is contesting. </p>