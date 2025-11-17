<p>Patna: Newly elected RJD MLAs on Monday named Tejashwi Yadav as the legislature party leader.</p><p>The RJD won 25 out of the 143 seats it contested in the assembly elections.</p><p>RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh said, “Tejashwi Yadav was elected as RJD’s legislature party leader by the newly elected MLAs.”</p>.Inside Lalu Yadav's family feud: Poll defeat, Rohini's exit and Tej Pratap's heartfelt appeal to RJD supremo.<p>Party president Lalu Prasad and senior leaders such as Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Jagdanand Singh were present at the meeting, he said.</p><p>Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, was the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan in the polls.</p>