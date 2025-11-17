Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025| Newly elected RJD MLAs name Tejashwi Yadav as legislature party leader

The RJD won 25 out of the 143 seats it contested in the assembly elections.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 12:30 IST
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS BIHAR 2025
Assembly Elections 2025
BIHAR
Published 17 November 2025, 12:30 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

