Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC rejects plea to limit stay on Oct 18 govt order

The GO, issued a day before RSS was planning to take out route marches in the state, restricts conglomeration of persons more than 10 in public places.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 13:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 13:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtGovernment Order

Follow us on :

Follow Us