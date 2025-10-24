Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Nitish Kumar will be CM if NDA voted back to power': Minister Nitin Navin

In an interview with DH’s Gyanendra Keshri, Navin also outlined the roadmap for developing roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in Bihar.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 23:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Nitin Navin
Nitin Navin
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 23:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharInterviewNDABihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us