Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Rahul Gandhi to address dozen rallies in Bihar from October 29; Priyanka may campaign against allies CPI, IIP

Rahul will start his campaign with Tejashwi from Sakra Assembly seat in Muzaffarpur followed by another rally in Darbhanga on Wednesday and is set to address nine more rallies till November 7.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 09:27 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 09:27 IST
