<p>Belagavi: In the last three years, the state government has registered a total 12 cases against those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans, of which six are suo motu cases.</p>.<p>Replying to a question by BJP MLC C T Ravi, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said, “Of the 12 cases, charge sheet has been submitted in five cases. ‘B’ report has been filed in two cases, three cases are under investigation, C report filed in one case while a forensic lab report is pending in one case,” he explained.</p>.Karnataka government has declared 'war' on drug menace: Home Minister G Parameshwara.<p>Replying to another question related to his department by JD(S) member T A Sharavana, the home minister requested members not to target police fraternity over a few instances of police personnel indulging in criminal acts. </p>.<p>“It is not that the police are doing nothing. There is peace in society because police are active. Compared to other states, the crime rate is less in Karnataka,” said the home minister.</p>.<p>Parameshwara informed the House that there are recommendations to dismiss the police officials, who have been involved in criminal <br />activities.</p>