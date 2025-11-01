<p>New Delhi: RJD has complained to the Election Commission against the NDA government in Bihar for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by transferring money to women under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana' on October 17, 24 and 31, claiming that it demonstrates a "calculated attempt to influence" voter behaviour through direct financial benefit".</p><p>Formally lodging a "strong protest against the "brazen" violation of MCC, senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and said the disbursement of money is a "clear and deliberate" breach of the provisions of the MCC that came into effect on October 6.</p><p>He said the next proposed date for disbursement is November 7, which is four days before the second phase of polling in Bihar.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Kharge to hit campaign trail on November 3, hold rally in Raja Pakar.<p>"The disbursement of funds to beneficiaries during this period raises serious questions about the violation of the Code's provisions, particularly those prohibiting the announcement or distribution of financial benefits that could influence voters," Jha’s letter said.</p>.<p>"The timing of this cash transfer, coming after the MCC has been enforced and just weeks before the polling dates, demonstrates a calculated attempt to influence voter behaviour through direct financial benefit, create undue advantage for the party in power, vitiate the level playing field that the MCC seeks to establish and undermine the purity of the electoral process," he said.</p><p>Seeking a written acknowledgement of the complaint and "timely information" on the action taken, Jha urged the EC to take "immediate and strong action", saying the poll body's "swift and decisive action in this matter is essential not only to remedy this "specific violation" but also to send a "clear message" that the Constitutional mandate for free and fair elections will be upheld at all costs.</p><p>The Nitish Kumar-led government had launched the Mukhyamantri 'Mahila Rozgar Yojana', a scheme that provides an initial financial grant of Rs 10,000 to women for starting their own businesses, as part of a larger initiative to promote self-employment and empower women in the state. </p>