Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | The fair side: Highly qualified women in poll fray

The BJP nominee from Jamui, Shreyasi Singh, completed her schooling from DPS, RK Puram before doing her graduation from Hansraj College in New Delhi and then MBA from Faridabad.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 08:54 IST
India NewsBiharAssembly electionsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us