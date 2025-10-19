Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Union Minister Giriraj Singh courts controversy with remark against a minority community

'Muslims take benefits of all central schemes but don't vote for us... Such people are called 'namak haraam'. I told maulvi sahab that I don't want votes of 'namak haraams',' he said.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 10:13 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 09:49 IST
