<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a>, who is among the star campaigners of the BJP in almost every election, is one of the most sought-after saffron leaders in the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly elections</a>.</p><p>According to BJP sources here, almost every important party leader contesting polls in Bihar has requested the saffron-clad Chief Minister to address election rallies in their constituency.</p><p>The firebrand leader launched his campaign in the poll-bound State by addressing rallies in Danapur and Saharsa Assembly constituencies on Thursday. He also took part in the nominations of some leading BJP leaders.</p><p>State BJP sources here said Adityanath would focus on Hindutva and also his government’s ‘bulldozer policy’ and elimination of dreaded criminals in encounters during his election speeches.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Singer Maithili Thakur among 12 candidates in BJP's second list.<p>Sources in the BJP here said the Chief Minister would be present at senior BJP leader Alok Ranjan’s nomination from the Saharsa Assembly seat. </p><p>Adityanath is expected to address more than 20 election rallies in Bihar. Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders said that the Chief Minister was in great demand in the polls, and the number of his rallies could rise depending on his availability.</p><p>A State BJP leader said Adityanath’s ‘bulldozer policy’ and his tough stance in dealing with criminals in the State had earned praise from the party leaders in other States. People often carry pictures and posters of bulldozers in his election meetings.</p><p>Adityanath is known for his fiery speeches, and, in the past, he has targeted a particular community. ‘’Adityanath is in demand as he may polarise the voters along religious lines and thus help the BJP garner the support of the Hindu voters,’’ said a political analyst here. </p>