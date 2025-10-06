<p>As Bihar heads to polls, the political battlefield is more divided than ever.<br>No single party seems close to a majority - but every major player wants to emerge as the single largest party.<br>From Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD to the BJP’s comeback strategy, alliances are everything.<br><br>In this newsroom discussion, our editors decode the complex equations shaping Bihar’s election: caste dynamics, alliance compulsions, and the high-stakes political manoeuvres that could decide who forms the next government. </p>