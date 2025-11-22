<p>Actor-turned-director Rahul Ravindran is basking in the success of his latest directorial, ‘The Girlfriend’. The Rashmika Mandanna-starrer looks at toxic relationships from the female perspective. Ravindran speaks to Showtime about why he made the film and the response it has elicited. Excerpts:</p>.<p><strong>Audiences are hooting and cheering at the climax. How does that make you feel?</strong></p>.<p>When I was writing and making the film, I didn’t realise that we were making a mass movie. What’s heartwarming is that in most theatres I visited, 50-70% of the audience were women. Many men were also hooting and clapping for the climax. A lot of people see themselves in Bhooma, and it is gender-neutral in that sense. People who haven't been able to stand up and speak for themselves are able to connect with her. </p>.<p><strong>What are some reactions that really touched you? </strong></p>.<p>I've been trying to process the number of women who've reached out through text messages, phone calls, and on social media. Some of the stories have been gut wrenching. In the middle of the highs of all the love, appreciation and box office numbers, these stories are heavy to stomach. At the same time, it's nice to see a lot of these women say that Bhuma gave them strength and courage. A lady who reached out to Deekshith (who plays the male lead) told him about how one of her friends went through excessive harassment after an ugly breakup to a point where she wanted to end it all. And when she watched the film, she came out and said, 'To hell with him. I'm going to go find a job and rebuild my life'. That brought tears to my eyes. The movie has taken a life of its own now, it's so much bigger than what we made. </p>.<p><strong>Why did you want to make the film?</strong></p>.<p>I believe all kinds of stories should be made, and we should discuss them instead of censoring or banning them. A few years ago, I noticed a trend in Indian cinema where the pain of the jilted lover was being glorified and even applauded. A Devdas drinks himself to death and destroys only his own life. But a ‘soupboy’ will not just destroy his own life, but also make the girl suffer because he is suffering. Films were justifying that as righteous revenge. That’s when I thought, ‘Fair enough. All kinds of stories can exist. But someday I want to make a film that shifts the camera to the other side and offers the other perspective — something that makes people uncomfortable enough to introspect.’</p>.<p><strong>It seems like you did not intend on being subtle…</strong></p>.<p>I wasn’t trying to calculate whether something was subtle or nuanced… I wanted the film to feel as real and rooted as possible. I wanted to depict a hard-hitting, honest experience of being in a relationship — from both the narcissist’s and the doormat’s perspectives. I had to shape Bhooma almost like a Virgin Mary figure for some sections of the audience to root for her and empathise with her. If the same story had happened to Durga (a bolder character), it would be just as wrong. But portraying Bhooma this way felt essential. She had to come across as the kind of woman they would respect, place on a pedestal, and stand by.</p>.<p><strong>What about Vikram?</strong></p>.<p>I did not want Vikram (Bhooma’s boyfriend) to do anything extreme, like physically or verbally abusing her or cheating on her. I didn’t want any Vikram in the audience to say, “I don’t do that, so I’m okay.” I wanted to stay in the emotional abuse space. I did write him as complex as possible, but many people called him one-note. I tell them he seems that way because you spot the red flags early. The film wasn’t meant to impress those who already agree with its politics, but to reach those who don’t. </p>.<p><strong>How did Deekshith take this role? </strong></p>.<p>He was worried initially. He read the script and hated the guy, even said it would be the character he’d hate the most if he took it. But he came back and said, ‘I still have concerns, but it’s rare to get a role this well written — something I can really sink my teeth into'. I think it was incredibly brave of him, especially so early in his career.</p>.<p><strong>What were your thoughts while writing Bhooma’s emotional journey?</strong></p>.<p>I wanted to tell the story from Bhooma’s point of view, so a Vikram could go home, unpack and understand why, even if he thinks he’s a great boyfriend, she may still be unhappy and that’s why she is breaking up. I had to understand why Bhooma would be unhappy in a relationship with a man who never hits, abuses or cheats. That is the meat of the story; that it is not just these things that make you a good boyfriend or husband. Those are just the basics. Men should not be taking credit for these. From that point of view, it was about why Bhooma would be a certain way. That led me to explore who she is, her childhood and her upbringing. Ultimately, the film is about a girl finding her voice — from being unable to ask for help with her luggage to standing on stage and speaking for herself.</p>.<p><strong>And why Rashmika for this character and what was it like to work with her? </strong></p>.<p>I am so grateful that I got her to play Bhooma. It helped take this story to a wider audience. More than that, I'm so grateful that I found a friend for life. I can't wait to collaborate with her again. Not every day you get an actor who completely surrenders to the role and is willing to go wherever the role takes her. She has commendable commitment to the craft.</p>.<p>Bhooma is a girl who can't express herself and yet she's feeling many things. For that I needed a girl with transparent eyes—one look at her eyes and you know what's going on inside. And I don't think anybody has eyes as expressive as Rashmika’s in the business today. </p>