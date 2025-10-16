<p>New Delhi: The Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) on Thursday released a list of its candidates for all the 29 seats it is contesting in Bihar. President Chirag Paswan, who managed to increase his seat share within the NDA, asked his candidates to ensure their win. </p> <p>“You will ensure the historic victory of the double-engine NDA government by realising the resolve of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’,” he posted. The list has six women and one Muslim candidate. </p>.<p>Raju Tiwari, the Bihar state president of the party, has been fielded in Govindganj and Hulas Pandey from Brahmpur — two seats that Chirag had demanded from the BJP in seat sharing talks. Other candidates include Seema Singh, Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Vishnu Dev Paswan from Darauli, Simant Mrinal from Garkha, Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal, and Babulal Saurya from Parbatta.</p> .Key states could settle US election on November 6 with final vote counts.<p>The BJP also released its second and third list on Wednesday, while JDU released its first list. The third list of the BJP, containing 18 names, was released late Wednesday and includes Sanjay Pandey from Narkatiaganj seat, Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur, Bharat Bind from Bhabua, Murari Paswan from reserved seat Pirpainti, and Ashok Kumar Singh from Ramgarh seat.</p> <p>The party also released a list of its star campaigners, including union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Chouhan, as well as chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Devendra Fadnavis, besides PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. </p> <p>Elections will be held in two phases — on November 6 and 11 – while the counting of votes will take place on November 14. </p>