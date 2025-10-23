Menu
Bihar polls fight between 'Vikaas' and 'Vinaash': BJP chief J P Nadda

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Nadda lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being a "parasitic party that finishes off its junior alliance partners".
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 10:37 IST
Published 23 October 2025, 10:37 IST
India NewsBJPCongressJ P NaddaIndia PoliticsBiharNDABihar Assembly Elections 2025

