<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday visited the family of Constable E Pramod, who was killed in a recent attack by a rowdy-sheeter in Nizamabad. The Congress leaders extended their condolences and expressed solidarity with the grieving family.</p> <p>As a mark of support, the Congress party handed over Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance to Pramod’s family. The leaders interacted with the constable’s parents and relatives, offering words of comfort and assuring them that the party stood firmly by their side in this moment of deep personal loss.</p> <p>Speaking to the media after the visit, Shabbir Ali said, “We can extend financial support, but no government or leader can heal the emotional wounds of a family that has lost a loved one. Constable Pramod laid down his life in the line of duty. His sacrifice is not only a personal tragedy for the family but also a matter of pride for the entire police force.”</p> .Riyaz, accused in constable murder, killed in police firing in Telangana's Nizamabad.<p>He welcomed the earlier announcement by the state government to provide Rs 1 crore ex gratia, a government job to one eligible family member, and a 300-square-yard residential plot in Nizamabad town. “This decision has brought some relief to the police community and has shown that the government acknowledges and respects the bravery of its personnel,” he added.</p> <p>TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud also paid rich tributes to the slain constable. “Pramod was an honest and committed officer. His dedication to duty and the way he stood his ground in the face of danger is an inspiration to all. We assure his family that we will remain with them and ensure their concerns are addressed,” said the PCC chief.</p> <p>Shabbir Ali further said that the government is committed to improving the safety, morale, and welfare of police personnel. “The sacrifice of Constable Pramod will not be forgotten. It will serve as a reminder of the risks our police force faces every day, and a call for all of us to stand united in support of those who serve and protect,” he added.</p>