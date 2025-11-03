<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bikram Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bikram, constituency number 191, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bikram polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bikram constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bikram in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bikram was won by Siddharth Saurav Singh (INC) by a margin of 35,460 votes. Siddharth Saurav Singh polled 86,177 votes while the nearest rival, Anil Kumar Singh (IND), secured 50,717 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bikram vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Siddharth (INC) won the seat by securing 94,088 votes. Siddharth defeated the nearest rival Anil Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 44,311 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>