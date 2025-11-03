<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Brahampur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Brahampur, constituency number 199, is in the Buxar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Brahampur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Brahampur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Brahampur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Brahampur was won by Shambhu Nath Singh Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 51,141 votes. Shambhu Nath Singh Yadav polled 90,176 votes while the nearest rival, Hulas Pandey (LJP), secured 39,035 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Brahampur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Shambhu Nath Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 94,079 votes. Shambhu Nath Yadav defeated the nearest rival Vivek Thakur (BJP) by a margin of 30,776 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>