<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Chanpatia Constituency Details</h3><p>Chanpatia, constituency number 7, is in the Paschim Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Chanpatia polling and counting dates</h3><p>Chanpatia constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Chanpatia in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Chanpatia was won by Umakant Singh (BJP) by a margin of 13,469 votes. Umakant Singh polled 83,828 votes while the nearest rival, Abhishek Ranjan (INC), secured 70,359 votes.</p><h3>How did Chanpatia vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Prakash Rai (BJP) won the seat by securing 61,304 votes. Prakash Rai defeated the nearest rival N N Sahi (JD-U) by a margin of 464 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>