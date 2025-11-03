<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Chapra Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Chapra, constituency number 118, is in the Saran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Chapra polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Chapra constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Chapra in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Chapra was won by C.N. Gupta (BJP) by a margin of 6,771 votes. C.N. Gupta polled 75,710 votes while the nearest rival, Randhir Kumar Singh (RJD), secured 68,939 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Chapra vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, C. N. Gupta (BJP) won the seat by securing 71,646 votes. C. N. Gupta defeated the nearest rival Randhir Kumar Singh (RJD) by a margin of 11,379 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>