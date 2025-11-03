<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Chenari Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Chenari, constituency number 207, is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Chenari polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Chenari constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Chenari in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Chenari was won by Murari Prasad Gautam (INC) by a margin of 18,003 votes. Murari Prasad Gautam polled 71,701 votes while the nearest rival, Lalan Paswan (JD(U)), secured 53,698 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Chenari vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Lalan Paswan (RLSP) won the seat by securing 68,148 votes. Lalan Paswan defeated the nearest rival Mangal Ram (INC) by a margin of 9,781 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>