<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Daraunda Constituency Details</h3><p>Daraunda, constituency number 109, is in the Siwan district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Daraunda polling and counting dates</h3><p>Daraunda constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Daraunda in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Daraunda was won by Karanjeet Singh (BJP) by a margin of 11,320 votes. Karanjeet Singh polled 71,934 votes while the nearest rival, Amar Nath Yadav (CPI(ML)L), secured 60,614 votes.</p><h3>How did Daraunda vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Kavita Singh (JD-U) won the seat by securing 66,255 votes. Kavita Singh defeated the nearest rival Jitendra Swami (BJP) by a margin of 13,222 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>