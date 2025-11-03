<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Dumraon Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Dumraon, constituency number 201, is in the Buxar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Dumraon polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Dumraon constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Dumraon in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Dumraon was won by Ajit Kushwaha (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 24,415 votes. Ajit Kushwaha polled 71,320 votes while the nearest rival, Anjum Ara (JD(U)), secured 46,905 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Dumraon vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Dadan Yadav (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 81,081 votes. Dadan Yadav defeated the nearest rival Ram Bihari Singh (RLSP) by a margin of 30,339 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>