<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Garkha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Garkha, constituency number 119, is in the Saran district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Garkha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Garkha constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Garkha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Garkha was won by Surendra Ram (RJD) by a margin of 9,937 votes. Surendra Ram polled 83,412 votes while the nearest rival, Gyanchand Manjhi (BJP), secured 73,475 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Garkha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Muneshwar Chaudhary (RJD) won the seat by securing 89,249 votes. Muneshwar Chaudhary defeated the nearest rival Gyanchand Manjhi (BJP) by a margin of 39,883 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>