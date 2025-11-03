<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Goriakothi Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Goriakothi, constituency number 111, is in the Siwan district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Goriakothi polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Goriakothi constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Goriakothi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Goriakothi was won by Devesh Kant Singh (BJP) by a margin of 11,891 votes. Devesh Kant Singh polled 87,368 votes while the nearest rival, Nutan Devi (RJD), secured 75,477 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Goriakothi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Satyadeo Prasad Singh (RJD) won the seat by securing 70,965 votes. Satyadeo Prasad Singh defeated the nearest rival Devesh Kant Singh (BJP) by a margin of 7,651 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>