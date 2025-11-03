<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Gurua Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Gurua, constituency number 225, is in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Gurua polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Gurua constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Gurua in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Gurua was won by Vinay Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 6,599 votes. Vinay Yadav polled 70,761 votes while the nearest rival, Rajiv Nandan Dangi (BJP), secured 64,162 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Gurua vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Rajiv Nandan (BJP) won the seat by securing 56,480 votes. Rajiv Nandan defeated the nearest rival Ramchandra Prasad Singh (JD(U)) by a margin of 6,515 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>