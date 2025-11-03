<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Hajipur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Hajipur, constituency number 123, is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Hajipur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Hajipur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Hajipur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Hajipur was won by Awadhesh Singh (BJP) by a margin of 2,990 votes. Awadhesh Singh polled 85,552 votes while the nearest rival, Deo Kumar Chaurasia (RJD), secured 82,562 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Hajipur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Awadhesh Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 86,773 votes. Awadhesh Singh defeated the nearest rival Jagannath Prasad Rai (INC) by a margin of 12,195 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>