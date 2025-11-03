<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Harsidhi Constituency Details</h3><p>Harsidhi, constituency number 13, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Harsidhi polling and counting dates</h3><p>Harsidhi constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Harsidhi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Harsidhi was won by Krishnanandan Paswan (BJP) by a margin of 15,685 votes. Krishnanandan Paswan polled 84,615 votes while the nearest rival, Kumar Nagendra Bihari (RJD), secured 68,930 votes.</p><h3>How did Harsidhi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Rajendra Kumar (RJD) won the seat by securing 75,203 votes. Rajendra Kumar defeated the nearest rival Krishnanandan Paswan (BJP) by a margin of 10,267 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>