Harvest songs flavour in rural Bihar Lok Sabha election campaign

Patna: It is harvesting season in Bihar where a large section of the people are busy in 'katni' (harvesting) of rabi crops while keeping an eye on the hustle and bustle of Lok Sabha polls.

No wonder, many Lok Sabha candidates are utilising the services of folk singers well versed in 'katni', a genre named after the colloquial term for harvesting.

Popular farmer leader and Bihar's former Agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh, who is RJD's nominee from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat, told PTI, "Yes, we take help of local folk singers, experts in singing Katni songs while campaigning in rural areas during harvesting season. We are taking their help in this election also."

According to the Bihar Economic Survey (2023-24) the state has over 88 per cent rural population and 50 per cent of its workforce is engaged in agriculture.

"We plan our campaign in rural areas of my constituency keeping the harvesting season in mind. It is true that most of the time, rural electorates are found in the field because of the ongoing harvesting season. We take care of farmers,' said Singh.

The harvesting season of Rabi crops, especially wheat, typically starts in April and continues until May 15. Most of the rural electorates are farmers or farm labourers. Candidates also use famous local folk singers and experts in harvesting (Katni) songs to lure rural voters during the campaign.