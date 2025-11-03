<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Hathua Constituency Details</h3><p>Hathua, constituency number 104, is in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Hathua polling and counting dates</h3><p>Hathua constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Hathua in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Hathua was won by Rajesh Kumar Singh (RJD) by a margin of 30,527 votes. Rajesh Kumar Singh polled 86,731 votes while the nearest rival, Ramsewak Singh (JD(U)), secured 56,204 votes.</p><h3>How did Hathua vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Ramsewak Singh (JD-U) won the seat by securing 57,917 votes. Ramsewak Singh defeated the nearest rival Mahachandra Prasad Singh (HAM-S) by a margin of 22,984 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>