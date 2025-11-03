<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Hayaghat Constituency Details</h3><p>Hayaghat, constituency number 84, is in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Hayaghat polling and counting dates</h3><p>Hayaghat constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Hayaghat in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Hayaghat was won by Ram Chandra Prasad (BJP) by a margin of 10,252 votes. Ram Chandra Prasad polled 67,030 votes while the nearest rival, Bhola Yadav (RJD), secured 56,778 votes.</p><h3>How did Hayaghat vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Amarnath Gami (JD-U) won the seat by securing 65,677 votes. Amarnath Gami defeated the nearest rival Ramesh Choudhary (LJP) by a margin of 33,231 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>