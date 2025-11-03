<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Hisua Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Hisua, constituency number 236, is in the Nawada district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Hisua polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Hisua constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Hisua in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Hisua was won by Nitu Kumari (INC) by a margin of 17,091 votes. Nitu Kumari polled 94,930 votes while the nearest rival, Anil Singh (BJP), secured 77,839 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Hisua vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Anil Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 82,493 votes. Anil Singh defeated the nearest rival Kaushal Yadav (JD(U)) by a margin of 12,239 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>