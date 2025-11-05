<p>Patna: In her constituency, many recognise her as the cousin of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an identity 33-year-old Divya Gautam has consciously chosen not to leverage for political gain. She says invoking her late brother's name would go against her principles.</p>.<p>Divya, the CPI(ML) Liberation candidate from Digha — a constituency that largely falls within Patna city — is contesting as part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc. She is one of 20 candidates fielded by the Communist Party in this election. In 2020, the party had contested 19 seats and won 12, a performance seen as a resurgence of the Left in Bihar.</p>.<p>At the Punaichak vegetable market, Divya was scheduled to address a rally. On the ground, four volunteers, including two women (one from Jharkhand) and a youngster from Delhi, were distributing pamphlets. The pamphlets described her as the Mahagathbandhan candidate from the Digha seat, featuring images of leaders from the Congress, RJD and other alliance partners.</p>.<p>“We know her as the candidate backed by the lalten (RJD symbol), and that she is the cousin sister of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Beyond that, we don’t know much,” said three middle-aged men seated under an under-construction shop, its walls plastered with Divya's banners.</p>.<p>Divya had to cancel the Punaichak stop due to traffic snarls caused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega roadshow at the same time. She later addressed her final campaign event at Digha Bazar, where CPI(ML)L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya joined her.</p>.<p>Bhattacharya and his party have been targeting the BJP–JD(U)-led NDA over a range of issues, including the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), unemployment, migration and inflation.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Vote first, then have breakfast': PM Modi's mantra for women BJP workers.<p>"I think people from across communities are supporting us. We are raising issues that matter — education, health, migration. I'm also speaking out against the demolition of schools, rising drug use among youth and the ineffective liquor prohibition," Divya said.</p>.<p>Asked why she chose not to invoke Sushant Singh's name, she told DH, "He is an inspiration to me… this is a personal loss, and that’s why I would never politicise it."</p>.<p>Without naming anyone, she said, "These people have no heart. In 2020, they politicised the issue and tried to use it. Once done, they discarded it like a Tetra Pak. These are people who do politics over dead bodies."</p>.<p>Divya is contesting against two-term BJP MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia.</p>.<p><strong>Lalu, Rabri campaign</strong> </p>.<p>In a surprise move on Tuesday, former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav hit the campaign trail in support of Divya, holding a roadshow from his car. In a short video clip shared by Divya on Facebook, Lalu is faintly heard urging voters to help her win.</p>.<p>Digha has a sizeable Yadav voter base traditionally loyal to the RJD. However, the seat also has a strong presence of the Kayastha community, which has largely backed the NDA in previous elections.</p>